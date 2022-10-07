Kalkning i den gamle by

Et af Dragørs traditionelle gule huse blev i weekenden genopfrisket med kalkning. Det vides ikke, om inspirationen til projektet kom fra Kalkdagen, der blev afholdt på Dragør Havn lørdag den 24. september. Foto: TorbenStender.
Et af Dragørs traditionelle gule huse blev i weekenden genopfrisket med kalkning. Det vides ikke, om inspirationen til projektet kom fra Kalkdagen, der blev afholdt på Dragør Havn lørdag den 24. september. Foto: TorbenStender.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2022 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk