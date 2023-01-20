Andreas Tophøj (violin) og Rune Barslund (accordeon) spiller folkemusik i Dragør Kirke. Foto: TorbenStender.
Andreas Tophøj (violin) og Rune Barslund (accordeon) spiller folkemusik i Dragør Kirke. Foto: TorbenStender.

Kirkekoncert

Lørdag den 14. januar blev der i Drag-ør Kirke budt på folkemusik udført på violin, accordeon, bratsch, whistle og vokal af de to musikere Andreas Tophøj og Rune Barslund.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2022 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk