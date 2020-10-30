Københavns Kantatekor i kirkekoncert

Med sikker afstand både sangere og publikum imellem opførte Københavns Kantatekor søndag den 25. oktober værker af Fauré og Mendelssohn. Orkestret var der ikke plads til, så koret blev denne gang akkompagneret af Store Magleby Kirkes orgel.
