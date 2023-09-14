Kulturnat i Dragør

Et fantastisk, dejligt fredagsvejr fylder Neels Torv godt op. Og folk hygger sig til langt ud på aftenen. Foto: TorbenStender.
»Augmented airplains« – en kunstnerisk lydoplevelse løber af stablen ved hegnet til lyfthavnen. Foto: TorbenStender.
Krabbefiskeri ved Det Maritime Hus. Foto: TorbenStender.
Liv på Dragør Havneplads. Foto: Kim Dupont.
Ved Det Maritime Hus sørger UngDragør for muligheden for en masse aktivitet på vandet. Foto: UngDragør.
Foto: UngDragør.
Leg i »waterballs«. Foto: TorbenStender.
Af de frivillige på Danmarks Lodsmuseum bliver dagens besøgende sendt tilbage til år 1984. Foto: TorbenStender.
Der er travlhed på caféer og restauranter. Foto: TorbenStender.
Pop op-udstilling på Kongevejen. Foto: TorbenStender.
Tegnekonkurrence på Kongevejen. Foto: TorbenStender.
Kreativt perleværksted ved Lille Væl. Foto: TorbenStender.
Den afsluttende musikalske underholdning på Neels Torv spreder glæde blandt de yngste. Foto: TorbenStender.
Jazz og kunst blandes i den gamle værftsbygning. Foto: TorbenStender.
Maria Nielsen vurderer smykker i guldsmedjen Barbara Maria. Foto: TorbenStender.
Om bord på museumskutter Elisabeth K571 fortæller museumsinspektør Christian Aagaard om jødernes flugt til Sverige via Dragør i 1943. Foto: Museum Amager.
Fotos: TorbenStender med flere.

