Kunst i det gamle værft

Mange har allerede benyttet muligheden for at se Fanny Brendstrups og Michael Bøghs fællesudstilling i den gamle værftshal på havnen. Udstillingen fortsætter helt frem til og med lørdag den 9. september – dagen efter Dragør Kulturnat. Foto: TorbenStender.
