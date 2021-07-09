Lodstårnet snart klar

Drag­ørs vartegn, lodstårnet på havnen, smed i sidste uge overfrakken. Arbejdet med renoveringen er nemlig nu så fremskredent, at håndværkerne er påbegyndt nedtagning af stilladset. Foto: TorbenStender.
