Nødhjælpsbutikken er rykket over gaden

I den forgangne weekend havde man ved Folkekirkens Nødhjælps nye genbrugsbutik, Kirkevej 146, travlt med at gøre klar til gårsdagens åbningsfest i de nye lokaler. Foto: TorbenStender.
I den forgangne weekend havde man ved Folkekirkens Nødhjælps nye genbrugsbutik, Kirkevej 146, travlt med at gøre klar til gårsdagens åbningsfest i de nye lokaler. Foto: TorbenStender.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2020 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk