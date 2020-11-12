Ny butik i Drag­ør Centret

Drag­ør Centret har fået en ny butik. Der er tale om tøjbutikken by Meldgaard, som torsdag den 5. november åbnede i de lokaler, der tidligere husede Minizoo. Bag den nye, flotte forretning i centeret står Rikke Meldgaard, der også driver butik i Skottegårdens Butikscenter. Hos by Meldgaard kan man finde tøj og accessories til kvinder i alle aldre. Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
