Öresundsmarkedet

Havnepladsen osede weekenden igennem af afslappet hygge og streetfood-stemning, da Öresundsmarkedet for første gang denne sommer havde taget opstilling i Drag­ør. Foto: TorbenStender.
Hele weekenden igennem var der underholdning – både fra livebands og dj’s. Foto: TorbenStender.
Den store grill var fremme. Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
