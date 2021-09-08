Petanquemesterskab

Maglebylund petanquemesterskab blev afholdt sidste weekend i august. Traditionen tro var der flotte gevinster og gavekort fra lokale sponsorer.
Maglebylund petanquemesterskab blev afholdt sidste weekend i august. Traditionen tro var der flotte gevinster og gavekort fra lokale sponsorer.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2021 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk