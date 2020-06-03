Pinsesol over Dragør

Det blev en pinse med flot vejr. Blushøj henlå i fred og idyl – men måtte desværre undvære den traditionelle, prægtige pinsemorgensang. Drag­ør Sangforening pønser dog på at kunne lade stemmerne gjalde til sankthans i stedet for. Foto: TorbenStender.
På badeplatformen ved Drag­ør Fort blev både vand og sol testet – i baggrunden ses Mormorstranden, som ud over tangplanter ikke havde mange besøgende. Foto: TorbenStender.
Ved Drag­ør Søbad var vandet flot og klart – temperaturen kunne dog ikke aflæses på tavlen, da søbadet først, med forbehold for sundhedsmyndighedernes godkendelse, åbner på mandag, den 8. juni. Foto: TorbenStender.
