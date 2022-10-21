Portrætter i bådeværftet

I den gamle værftbygning på Drag­ør Havn møder folk i denne tid op for at se de flere end 50 portrætmalerier, som Peter Bøgelund frem til og med på søndag, den 23. oktober, har sat til beskuelse. Foto: TorbenStender.
I den gamle værftbygning på Drag­ør Havn møder folk i denne tid op for at se de flere end 50 portrætmalerier, som Peter Bøgelund frem til og med på søndag, den 23. oktober, har sat til beskuelse. Foto: TorbenStender.
Portræt af borgmester Kenneth Gøtterup. Foto: TorbenStender.
Portræt af borgmester Kenneth Gøtterup. Foto: TorbenStender.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2022 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk