Der er gang i sommerens aktiviteter på Amagermuseet. Levendegørelsen byder ud over huslige pligter fra tiden omkring starten af 1900-tallet også på sjove lege – og i sidste uge blev der endda også budt på køretur i en flot veteranbrandbil – og nåede man ikke at få en tur, har man en ny chance herfor onsdag og torsdag kl. 12–16 i denne uge, hvor brandbilen nok en gang lægger vejen forbi museet. Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
