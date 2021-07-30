Toiletterne er næsten klar

De nye toiletter på Nordre Væl mangler kun at blive koblet på kloakken, før de kan tages i brug – dog en ret væsentlig opgave, som HOFOR står for – og Drag­ør Kommune er i kontakt med dem for at få opgaven afsluttet. Foto: TorbenStender.
De nye toiletter på Nordre Væl mangler kun at blive koblet på kloakken, før de kan tages i brug – dog en ret væsentlig opgave, som HOFOR står for – og Drag­ør Kommune er i kontakt med dem for at få opgaven afsluttet. Foto: TorbenStender.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2021 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk