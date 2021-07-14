Ugens vandtemperatur

På Dragør Søbads målinger af temperaturen i luft og badevand udviser i den forløbne uge ikke de store udsving, men mon der sker ændringer i den kommende uge – vejrudsigten lover i hvert fald godt nyt for de varmeglade badegæster i denne og endda også i den efterfølgende uge.
På Dragør Søbads målinger af temperaturen i luft og badevand udviser i den forløbne uge ikke de store udsving, men mon der sker ændringer i den kommende uge – vejrudsigten lover i hvert fald godt nyt for de varmeglade badegæster i denne og endda også i den efterfølgende uge.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2021 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk