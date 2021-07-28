Ugens vandtemperatur

Trods højere temperaturer i luften viser mandagens målinger på Dragør Søbad vandets temperatur falde en smule i forhold til sidste uges målinger.
Trods højere temperaturer i luften viser mandagens målinger på Dragør Søbad vandets temperatur falde en smule i forhold til sidste uges målinger.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2021 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk