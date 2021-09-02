Ugens vandtemperatur

Sommeren er gået på hæld – og sæsonen på Drag­ør Søbad er netop afsluttet. Ved årets sidste badevandsmåling i mandags var højeste vandtemperatur 17°, mens højeste lufttemperatur var 20°.
