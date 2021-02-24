Vinterens kontraster

Vinterferien i uge 7 bød på store kontraster – det startede med isnende kulde i weekenden, som blev fulgt op af snevejr og efterfølgende snedække i midten af ugen – og i feriens sidste weekend kunne man så nyde sol og nærmest forårsagtige temperaturer. Både sne og forårstakter fik borgerne ud i såvel gader som natur. I byens butikker håber man, der snart vil være endnu mere liv i gaderne – og en genåbning af samfundet meldes nu så småt på vej, i første omgang formentlig for butikker og udendørs aktiviteter. Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Den ene dag er alt hvidt og stille på havnen ...
Det flotte søndagsvejr og de stigende temperaturer får forårsbebuderne til at titte frem overalt ... Fotos: TorbenStender.
Den sidste sne skal udnyttes – der kælkes på Blushøj i midtugen. Foto: TorbenStender.
... men så snart vejret vender, går bådfolket i gang med forårs­klargøringen. Fotos: TorbenStender.
Der spejdes ud mod den store verden – og måske drømmes der lidt om en genåbnet hverdag. Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: Hans Jacob Sørensen.
Strandkanten er et fascinerende område. Fotos: Hans Jacob Sørensen.

Foto: Hans Jacob Sørensen.
